Computer outage disrupts customs at US airports

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ A computer outage left thousands of international travelers stuck in US airports for hours on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, all affected airports were back online after US Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports, the customs officials posted in Twitter.

The outage created long lines of disgruntled holiday travelers.

Airport officials and travelers across the country reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours.

People tweeted photos and videos of the lines and people sitting on their suitcases as they waited.