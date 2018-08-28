Company of President Trump’s son-in-law fined over $200,000 for falsifying papers

© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ / A Real Estate company owned by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor, has been fined more than £200,000 by New York City regulators after an investigation found it had falsified documents to reduce tenant rights, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to media reports, the Real Estate Department of New York identified 42 cases of violations, so the company indicated false information in applications for construction works in residential buildings. These houses were homes to dozens of tenants which fixed rents were identified and were subjected to New York city laws that prohibited landlords from raising specified rents. In its documents, Jared Kouchner's company claimed that the purchased houses either had no tenants at all or there was no fixed rent clause in their contracts. It worth mention that the same violations were identified in the documentation of the investment Fund engaged in buying houses, owned by Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. In this case, we are talking about at least three residential buildings located in the Manhattan area.