Commuter train derails in California: at least 10 injured

A commuter train traveling in Central California derailed Monday night and the front car plunged into a swollen creek, injuring 14 passengers, authorities said, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

The rail car was partially submerged in water and crews had to fight the currents to get people out, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. J.D. Nelson said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said everyone on the car was evacuated but four people were seriously hurt, while 10 others had minor injuries.

The Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train No. 10 commuter train was traveling from San Jose to Stockton when it went off the tracks near Niles Canyon Road in Sunol, a rural area of Alameda County about 45 miles east of San Francisco.

Images posted on Twitter by Alameda County Fire showed one car on its side about half-submerged in the creek water.

Officials said it was raining heavily in the area at the time of the accident.

After the passengers were evacuated, they were checked by paramedics.