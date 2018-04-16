Commemorating the 63rd Asian Africa Conference, Indonesia Will Involve More Youth

Baku. 16 april. REPORT.AZ/ The 63rd Asian-African Conference (KAA) event that falls in 2018 will involve more local youths in Bandung, West Java in every series of events. Head of the Asian Africa Conference Museum in Indonesia, Meinarti Fauzi said, that this year the series of the event will take the theme “Beyond The Bandung Spirit” which was the manifestation of the spirit of ten points outputs from the conference in Bandung to the young generation, Report informs.

"This year we do not invite some delegations from foreign countries. We will just invite representatives of the students from elementary school, junior high and high school some youth communities within our every events,” said Meinarti Fauzi.

According to Meinarti this year the organizer deliberately involve the students and youths in every series of events so they can feel the spirit when the first time Asian Africa Conference was held in Bandung.

"Therefore we try to inclusively present them as participants", he said.

Meinarti mentioned that the series of the event to commemorate the 63 rd Asian Africa Conference has been started from last March, with various kinds of programs, like races and blood donation.

Furthermore, on April 18, which is the day of the Asian Africa Conference will be held the organizer will raise the flags of the Asian Africa Conference member countries and one UN’s flag.

"The raising flags ceremony will involve 400 troops of flag raises, followed by some students representatives.” The series of the event will also have another kind of programs like Afternoon Tea Reception at the Main Hall of Gedung Merdeka, which presents a number of Asian African Conference living witnesses on Monday, April 23. Another interesting program is exploring the Asian Africa Conference Museum at night and will be held on April 27. “We limit this program to only have 300 participants. To keep the visitors in convenience and get the most of the program.”

Meanwhile, the peak of the event will be held on April 29, there will be a carnival involving hundreds of students and youth. Numbers of state representatives will also attend.