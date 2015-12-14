Saudi special forces commander killed

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of the special forces of Saudi Arabia Abdullah al-Seyhan killed by Huthis in south-west of Yemen.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency, representatives of the Yemeni government said.

According to the information, the coalition forces, which include units and special forces of Saudi Arabia, during the operation in the region of the Tooth have been subjected to rocket fire by insurgents.

Along with Abdullah al-Seyhunom 3 more coalition soldiers killed as a result of this fire.

Representatives of the Kingdom has not yet made an official statement in connection with the event.