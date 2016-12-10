Colombian president gets Nobel Peace Prize

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway.

Report informs, the award ceremony was held in the building of the town hall of the Norwegian capital.

The ceremony was attended by the Norwegian royal family and members of the government.

J. M. Santos said the award gave a "tremendous push" to efforts to reach a peace deal with FARC rebels.

"People in Colombia interpreted it as a mandate from the international community to persevere, to continue striving to achieve a peace agreement," he said.

Santos, 65, was awarded the prestigious prize for his part in negotiating an end to the war that cost 220,000 lives, 6 mln refugees and caused generations to live in fear.