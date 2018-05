Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The aircraft Hawker with a ton of cocaine on board fell into the Caribbean Sea, after the fighters of the Air Force of Colombia intercepted it, Report informs citing BBC.

Pilot smuggler tried to make outgoing maneuver, but one of the engines stalled, and the aircraft crashed into the sea.

Colombian military claimed that the shipment of cocaine from Venezuela was heading to one of the Central American countries.