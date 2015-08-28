​Colombia and Venezuela withdraw ambassadors

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Colombia and Venezuela withdrew their ambassadors from Caracas and Bogota respectively, due to the border crisis between the two countries,, Report informs citing foreign media.

Last week, Venezuela announced the closing of the section on the border with Colombia in Tachira state for 72 hours, after which President Nicolas Maduro ordered to extend the closure of the border with Colombia for undefined period and declared a state of emergency for 60 days. The measure followed an incident in which three soldiers of the armed forces of Venezuela were wounded by the smugglers. Also Venezuelan authorities have deported more than a thousand Colombians.