Cologne airport evacuated due to suspicious object

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers and employees of the airport in Cologne were evacuated after the order-keepers received a report on a suspicious subject.

Report informs citing the German media outlets, according to the management of the airport, employees noticed a strange object during the inspection of baggage of one of the passengers.

Despite this, the suspect was not detained, after which evacuation was announced.

The incident affected about 500 people. At the moment, the work of terminal 1 is suspended. In addition, 11 flights are expected to be carried out through other airport terminals.