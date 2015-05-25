 Top
    EU President congratulates new president of Poland

    56.1% of voters took part in the elections

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Union Council President Donald Tusk congratulated newly-elected President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

    Report informs citing Russian TASS, he posted on the official Twitter page.

    "I would like to congratulate Andrzej Duda with the victory, and wish him a successful presidency", he noted. 

    According to the results of Exit-poll, 52 % voted for Mr. Duda, while 48% voted for Komorowski. 

    According to preliminary data, 56.1% of voters participated in the election.

