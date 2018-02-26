CNN: Trump's popularity in US drops again to lowest level

© The Associated Press

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Only 35% of Americans approve the activities of Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

Report informs referring to the TASS, this is evidenced by results of a new poll conducted by the CNN.

The indicator of popularity coincides with the rating recorded last December and became the lowest for the entire time of Donald Trump's presidency, who took office in January 2017.

According to the poll results, 54% of respondents don’t approve Trump's attitude to the policy of arms control. At the same time, a record number of respondents (70%) spoke in favor of tightening the legislation regulating the trafficking of firearms in the United States of America. This is the highest rate among all the CNN polls since 1993.