​CNN reporter’s car burned in Greece

An unknown has burned the car of CNN’s journalist Mines Caramitru of Greece who deals with reports of crime, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The car was set on fire about two o'clock in the morning near the journalist's house. The car burned down completely.

Police sources linked the attack with the case of notorious terrorist, Dimitris Koufodinas. The Prosecutor's office refused another vacation sentenced to 11 life sentences to the leader and chief executioner of the terrorist organization "November 17" Koufodinas. In this regard, the left-wing anarchist organizations held a number of actions in support of it. Many journalists oppose the granting of leave to a terrorist.

Notably, Koufodinas was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to 11 life sentences. The "revolutionary organization of November 17" operated in Greece in 1975-2002.