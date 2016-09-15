 Top
    Clinton returns to campaign trail after pneumonia bout

    She will attend a rally in North Carolina and speak at a dinner in Washington

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is set to resume campaigning after a bout with pneumonia.

    Report informs citing Reuters, Clinton will attend a rally in North Carolina and speak at a dinner in Washington after resting for three days following a pneumonia diagnosis.

    Clinton also forced to postpone California trip due to the disease.

    Notably, on September 11 during the mourning event in New York to commemorate the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack, Clinton abruptly became ill. Her guards and assistants took her to the car.

