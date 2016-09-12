Clinton cancels California trip after disease

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has canceled her California visit within election campaign because of her diagnosis of pneumonia.

Report informs citing Reuters, the headquarters' representative stated.

Clinton was scheduled to leave for California on Monday morning for a two-day swing that included fundraisers and a speech on the economy.

On Sunday, September 11 during the mourning event in New York to commemorate the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack, Clinton abruptly became ill. She was not able to independently get to her car.