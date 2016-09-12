 Top
    Close photo mode

    Clinton cancels California trip after disease

    She was diagnosed with pneumonia

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has canceled her California visit within election campaign because of her diagnosis of pneumonia.

    Report informs citing Reuters, the headquarters' representative stated.

    Clinton was scheduled to leave for California on Monday morning for a two-day swing that included fundraisers and a speech on the economy.

    On Sunday, September 11 during the mourning event in New York to commemorate the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack, Clinton abruptly became ill. She was not able to independently get to her car.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi