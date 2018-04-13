 Top
    Clashes resume in Gaza Sector: injured reported

    Military servicemen used patrols as well as tear gas

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, thousands of Palestinians have again gathered near the Gaza Sector where the Israeli armed forces have clashed with protesters.

    Reports informs according to The Times of Israel, eight Palestinians have been injured in the result of clashes.

    The spokesman of Israel Defense Forces said that the servicemen used patrols, as well as tear gas.

    Notably, the clashes between Israil army and the Palestinians consistently continue for the third week.

