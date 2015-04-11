Clashes in Yemen: 28 dead, 6 injured

Baku.11 April. REPORT.AZ/ 28 people killed and 6 were wounded in clashes between husis and supporters of President Abdurrabu Mansur Hadi and the armed tribe members.

Report infroms referring to "Anadolu" agency, 24 of them are members of the Movement Ansarullah.

24 people including 4 tribe and 20 movement members, were killed in the clashes that last from Thursday till today in Ibb city of Yemen. In addition, 4 people died as a result of shooting to the patrol cars of husis in Lahij district, the south of Yemen.