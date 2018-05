Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Jordanian soldiers blocked the road of group of militants, who were trying to cross the border into Syria, Report informs citing the TASS.

Clashes broke out in the region of Tel Shehab south-west of the Syrian city of Deraa (110 km from Damascus).

Presumably, militants who tried to cross the border, belong to the organization "Jabhat Fatah al-Sham" (formerly Jabhat al Nusra - Ed.).