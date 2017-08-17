Clash in Venezuelan prison kills 37 persons

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ A mass clash has occurred between prison guards and inmates in Venezuela.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to information, the country’s security forces have carried out an operation in the state of Amasonas. An operation in prison in Puerto-Ayacucho was carried out on Wednesday.

Representative of the City Council Jose Mejias said that the government bodies had attempted to restore control over the prison. However, inmates opposed it.

37 prisoners have been killed as a result of a clash between the security forces and inmates.