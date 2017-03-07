Citizens of six Muslim countries banned to enter US

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has signed second executive order on immigration. It will replace the old one, halted by the court.

Report informs, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

According to the new order, citizens of six Muslim countries - Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Sudan will be banned from entering the United States within 90 days. Iraq did not included in the list this time.

The order will come into force on March 16.