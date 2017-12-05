Citizens of six countries banned from entering US

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of six countries banned from entering the United States.

Report informs, US President Donald Trump’s travel ban has been allowed by the US Supreme court to block travellers from six Muslim-majority countries, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The court's decision is temporary, until all claims are considered against the third immigration order of the American leader, the Russian RIA Novosti says.

The third and current order, which was announced in late September, added non-Muslim-majority countries North Korea and Venezuela to the list.