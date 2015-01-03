Citizens of Belgium and Bulgaria arrested in Yemen on suspicion of links with Al-Qaeda

Baku. 3 January. REPORT. AZ/ Three foreigners arrested in Yemen on suspicion of having links with terrorists.

Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Yemen, the arrest was made in the capital Sanaa.

It is known that one of the suspects have been found documents that indicate the carrying out of contact with the group Al Qaeda.

According to the Ministry, all three of them are the citizens of different countries - Belgium, Bulgaria and Somalia.

Last year, the Yemeni security forces launched a campaign to combat the terrorist network.The main activity was developed in the south of the country, where Al Qaeda controlled several cities.