CIS heads of government gather in Bishkek

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ More than twenty issues aimed at promoting further expansion of cooperation between the CIS member nations have been tabled to the agenda of a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government that is taking place in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, today.

Report informs citing the Russian media, major part of these issues concerns economic cooperation between the CIS member nations.

The meeting participants are discussing issues related to improving effectiveness of functioning of free economic zones, expansion of innovative cooperation, movement of radioactive material, preservation of agricultural bio diversities, and cooperation in the field of chemical industry.

They are also expected to discuss holding of the 2020 population census in the CIS member nations and a number of issues related to health care cooperation between the CIS member nations.

Besides, the meeting participants will discuss draft decisions on granting status of basic organizations to a number of CIS educational institutions on training specialists for work with youth, demining specialists for the armed forces, specialists on development of youth entrepreneurship, military metrology, etc. They will also discuss draft decisions on making amendments to the single budget for the CIS institutions, the CIS Executive Committee said.