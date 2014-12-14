CIA report: MPs seek material on any UK 'torture' role

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ A committee of MPs is to request that the US hands over any material documenting the UK's role in the CIA's post-9/11 interrogation programme.

Sir Malcolm Rifkind said the Commons intelligence committee would act "without fear or favour", although some MPs want a judge-led inquiry.

It follows a US Senate report which found "brutal" treatment of suspects.

Downing Street has said some material was removed from the report at the UK's request for national security reasons.

But it said no redactions related to British involvement in the mistreatment of prisoners.Комитет по вопросам разведки палаты представителей британского парламента проводит проверку по вопросу о том, как именно обращались с заключенными британские спецслужбы после атак на башни Всемирного торгового центра в сентябре 2001 года.

Sir Malcolm was speaking as the House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee, which he chairs, is conducting an inquiry into the treatment of detainees by British intelligence agencies in the decade following 9/11.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show it would ask the US government if it could see the redacted material.

If British intelligence officials were present when people were being tortured then they were "complicit in that torture", he added.

"That would be quite against all the standards of this country, it would be something that ought to be brought into the public domain," Sir Malcolm added.

And Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on extraordinary rendition, called for the government to "reconstitute a judge-led inquiry".

He said it should have "wide-ranging powers" and a "substantial investigative capability" to look into the UK's role in the CIA's interrogation programme, informs Report citing BBC.

Clare Algar, from the charity Reprieve, told the BBC that Prime Minister David Cameron had previously said only a judge-led inquiry could get to the bottom of the UK's involvement, adding: "I think that is still the case."