CIA posts declassified records for 50 years of activity

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The largest collection of declassified CIA records is now accessible online. The documents were previously only available to the public at the National Archives in Maryland. Report informs referring to the press service of organization, approximately 930,000 documents, totaling more than 12 million pages, are now available in the CIA’s Electronic Reading Room on CIA"s website.

"Access to this historically significant collection is no longer limited by geography. The American public can access these documents from the comfort of their homes," notes Joseph Lambert, the CIA Director of Information Management.

The CREST collection covers a myriad of topics, such as the early CIA history, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Berlin Tunnel project, the Korean War, and the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft..

CREST records also include large specialized collections of foreign translations, scientific abstracts, ground photo descriptions, and special collections such as STAR GATE remote viewing program files, Henry Kissinger Library of Congress files, and other miscellaneous CIA records.