CIA Director named main threats to US

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The CIA Director Mike Pompeo has stated that terrorism and North Korea are the main threats to the interests and security of the United States in a further perspective, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"These are various threats, and our response to them must be different as well. However, today, each of them is right in front of us. Therefore, if we talk about a further perspective, I would place both of them in the first place," Mike Pompeo said in an interview with Washington Free Beacon.

According to him, new policy of the US President's Administration towards North Korea is based on the new intelligence data suggesting that Pyongyang will be able to strike the U.S. with the help of nuclear warheads.

"This is indeed a risk. They may conduct one launch, equip a missile with a nuclear warhead, and they will manage to do that. We have to prevent it. Nevertheless, the real threat is that they may elaborate a reliable programme, then they will be confident in their ability to deter the opponent," the CIA Director underlined.

Mike Pompeo also noted that the U.S. has already created the Center for Mission on responding to North Korea threat. "We are getting ready for when the President will come to us and say that diplomacy is no longer valid, then we will be able to offer him several options," he added.