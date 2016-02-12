CIA Director: ISIS uses chemical weapons in Syria

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Speaking to CBS News, CIA Director John Brennan has confirmed that ISIS has repeatedly used chemical weapons on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq, and has the capacity to make more such arms in the future, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Brennan said the belief if that ISIS can make small amounts of mustard and chlorine gas, and that the group has access to the chemical precursors to make more, along with munitions to fill with the newly made gas.

He did not, however, reveal what the US is actually doing about ISIS chemical weapons labs, beyond saying that the US is trying to destroy ISIS in general. He expressed concern about ISIS making such arms available for export to the West.

This is a significant shift for the US, which historically has blamed the Syrian government for all chemical attacks in Syria, even though many of those attacks were conducted concurrent with ISIS offensives against the targets. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has affirmed that Syria has given up its entire chemical arsenal.