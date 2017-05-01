CIA chief pays unannounced visit to South Korea

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrived in South Korea with an unannounced visit to discuss the situation with the DPRK.

Report informs, Renhap said citing the government sources.

On April 29, Pompeo arrived in Seoul and met with Director of South Korea's National Intelligence Service Lee Byung-ho, as well as with representatives of Presidential administration and the US Ambassador to South Korea Mark William Lippert.

As noted, CIA Director has arrived in the country to discuss issues related to situation around the DPRK.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump discussed pressure on the DPRK with the prime ministers of Thailand and Singapore.