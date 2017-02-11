 Top
    CIA awarded Saudi prince for fight against terrorism

    Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on February 10 after a visit to Ankara

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, has been awarded a CIA honor in recognition of his efforts to fight terrorism.

    Report informs referring to the Saudi official news agency SPA.

    It was granted in recognition of distinguished intelligence work in the fight against terrorism and the crown prince’s contributions toward security and peace.

    Notably, Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on February 10 after a visit to Ankara.

