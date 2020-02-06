Chinese researchers test drug to treat coronavirus

Chinese researchers assessed the antiviral drug candidate remdesivir as a potential treatment in humans for 2019-nCoV, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

Yesterday, China’s National Medical Products Administration approved applications by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences to conduct trials, evaluating the drug.

According to the head of clinical trials, Cao Bin, in vitro (in vitro, outside of a living organism), remdesivir proved effective in stopping the development of a new type of coronavirus.

According to him, the research team consisted of investigators from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences/National Center for Biosafety and the National Academy of Military Medical Research Institute of Emergency Medicine for Prevention and Control of Drugs. A total of 761 people are to take part in the trials, including patients with severe cases.