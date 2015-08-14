Chinese Coal Mine Death Toll Reaches 13

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people killed in an accident at a coal mine in the Chinese southwestern province of Guizhou increased to 13, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

The fire was put out on Tuesday, but authorities continued rescue operations into Friday. Earlier, officials said about 10 miners were killed. Some five workers were injured and 56 people were rescued safely from the mine.

According to Chinese media, a previous coal mine accident in the Guizhou region occurred in November 2014 and killed 11 people.