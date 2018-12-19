Chinese city prohibits to celebrate Christmas

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese authorities have prohibited a city’s residents from celebrating Christmas and carrying out related religious activities, in what is the latest attempt to clamp down on Christianity in the region, Report informs citing the South China Morning Post.

According to authorities, people living and working in Langfang, a city near Beijing populated by more than four million people, were informed of this ban with a paper notice. The directive, which spread quickly on China’s most popular social media platform Weibo, lists in details what people in Langfang can’t do during the festive period. The notice, believed to have been issued by the Langfang Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau, hits residents and shop owners equally, as it forbids to display images of Santa Claus on the street and to sell Christmas decoration and trees.