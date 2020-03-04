​Chinese authorities reveal 75 "imported" cases of coronavirus

Chinese authorities recently strengthened epidemic control not only for departing passengers but also for those who enter the country amid the spread of the coronavirus disease. The government identified 75 "imported" cases of COVID-19 throughout the country.

"As of March 4, customs authorities across the country detected 6,728 people entering China with symptoms of the coronavirus, including 779 suspected cases of the disease. 75 people tested positive for the nucleic acid of a new type of coronavirus," the statement said.

On March 3 alone, 227 people with coronavirus symptoms were identified at the entrance to the country, 63 of them were suspected cases, while 5 confirmed (4 in Shanghai, 1 in Beijing). The World Health Organization recently raised the global risk assessment of coronavirus to "very high." As the number of new cases of new coronavirus disease abroad continues to exceed rates in China over several days, the risk of an increase in "import cases" is increasing.