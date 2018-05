Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "It's time for China to take an active part in the processes in Syria."

Report informs citing the Hürriyet, Ambassador of China to Syria Qi Qianjin said.

He said that China has been observing the internal war in Syria remotely since 2011: “In my opinion, we will participate more seriously in the reconstruction of Syria in cooperation with the legitimate leadership of this country”.