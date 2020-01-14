Media: China will make huge purchases of US goods as details of the trade deal

The first phase of the trade deal, which will be signed between China and the United States in Washington this week, contains a clause on Beijing's commitment to buy $200 billion worth of American goods in four industries over two years.

In particular, the document refers to the target for manufactured goods purchases that will be the largest, worth around $75 billion. China will also promise to buy $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion in agriculture and $35 billion to $40 billion in services, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing several sources.

The signing ceremony is to take place on January 15 in the East Room of the White House with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu He in the presence of about 200 guests.

Washington and Beijing agreed on the first phase of the trade deal on December 13, 2019. It will reduce US duties on Chinese products and reduce the US deficit in trade with China. Ahead of the agreement, the US side announced its decision to exclude China from the list of currency manipulators.