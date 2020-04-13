China warns of new wave of coronavirus in November

China's new infections of the coronavirus have slowed to a trickle and could soon reach zero for the first time in months. But what could be a sign the country has defeated the fatal pathogen is likely to be a temporary reprieve.

While the outbreak's epicenter has shifted to Europe, where there are now more cases being reported daily than at the height of China's crisis, epidemiologists warn that the Asian giant could face subsequent waves of infections, based on patterns seen in other pandemics.

The nature of this particular virus also raises the risk of a resurgence. The coronavirus is harder to detect and lingers longer than the one that caused SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003, which infected 8,000 people before fading out. That will make future waves of the new pandemic more challenging to prevent.

"A new wave of coronavirus infections may begin in November if all countries fail to cope with the pandemic in the summer fully," Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the head of the infectious diseases Department at Shanghai Huashan hospital Zhang Wenhong after November, we may face a severe challenge. "I believe the next wave of the epidemic may start around November".

According to the doctor, since South America, Africa, and South-East Asia also experienced coronavirus outbreaks, we cannot predict that the summer will not wholly overcome the pandemic.

"When winter comes, everyone will be home again," he warned.

Nevertheless, according to Wenhong, the next wave of coronavirus will not be so large-scale amid the experience gained in many countries in diagnosing infection.

"However, countries with insufficient medical resources, such as those in Africa and South America, will probably find it difficult to survive the next winter," he added.

The physician said control over the epidemiological situation in the world depends on the countries of these regions.