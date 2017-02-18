 Top
    China to suspend all imports of coal from North Korea

    The ban may be effective until December 31

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting February 19.

    Report informs referring to Reuters, the country's commerce ministry said.

    The Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement that the ban would be effective until December 31.

    The ministry did not say why all shipments would be suspended, but South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported last week that a shipment of North Korean coal worth around $1 million was rejected at Wenzhou port on China's eastern coast.The rejection came a day after Pyongyang's test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

