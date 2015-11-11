China, Thailand to conduct first joint aerial exercises

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ China and Thailand will conduct joint air force exercises for the first time in November, China’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.

"The Air Forces of China and Thailand will hold first joint exercises Falcon Strike-2015 on November 12-30," Report informs referring to the Russian media, the ministry stated on its website.

The exercises will be held at the Korat Air Base in Thailand.

The exercises are intended to deepen military cooperation between the air forces of the two countries, as well as strengthen logistical communications and mutual trust within the two armies, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The two countries agreed to strengthen military ties in September.