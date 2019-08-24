China strongly objects US decision to raise import duties

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/786af829e9cfdc8089ef690f39c274b6/aa8d54f9-f8de-43e0-9f65-b1a616027034_292.jpg

China is strongly objecting the US decision to raise import duties on Chinese goods totaling $550 bln, the Ministry of Commerce of China said in a statement on Saturday, Report informs citing TASS.

"On August 24, the American side announced that it would increase the rate of import duties on Chinese goods totaling $550 bln. The Chinese side is strongly objecting it," the statement said.

Earlier US President Donald Trump on Friday lashed back at a new round of Chinese tariffs by heaping an additional 5% duty on some $550 bln in targeted Chinese goods in the latest tit-for-tat trade war escalation by the world’s two largest economies.