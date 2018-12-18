China's Xi declares an 'overwhelming victory' over graft-state media

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/fd77718b42a6ab93bbaa3c2ac1270654/73facb99-e44f-422e-b837-790eda9d8734_292.jpg

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared an “overwhelming victory” in his fight against graft within the ruling Chinese Communist Party, while still vowing that the campaign to weed out deep-seated corruption will continue.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that he spoke at the 40th anniversary of the policy of reform and openness.

He proclaimed during a twice-a-decade meeting of the top party leadership in October 2017 that his fight against graft had achieved “overwhelming momentum”.

Notably, a large-scale campaign against corruption began with the coming of Chinese President XI Jinping to the power. 1.5 million officials have been held accountable for violating the party discipline and corruption since the launch of the campaign.