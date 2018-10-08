China's high-ranking official to visit Israel for the first time in 18 years

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ A large delegation involving government officials and businessmen chaired by Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Van Tsishan will visit Israel on 22 October.

Report informs citing Israeli press that Tsishan is the highest-ranking Chinese official who will visit Israel for the first time in the last 18 years. Last time President of the People's Republic of China Jiang Zemin visited Israel in 2000.

The Chinese delegation will visit Israel within the framework of the 4th Israeli-China Innovation Conference.