 Top
    Close photo mode

    China rocked by massive explosions, 3 killed

    A series of massive explosions rocked the southern Chinese city of Liuzhou on Wednesday

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ A series of "massive" explosions rocked the southern Chinese city of Liuzhou on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen, state media reported.

    A local police chief told state news agency Zinhua that the 13 explosions hit locations including a hospital, a food market and a bus station, Report informs, state news agency Xinhua reported.

    State-run broadcaster CCTV cited a police chief saying the blasts were caused by "parcels containing explosives," without providing further information.

    Both CCTV and Xinhua said three people had been killed and at least 13 injured. NBC News could not immediately confirm that tally.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi