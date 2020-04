China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 36 new cases as of March 31, of which 35 were “imported.” It had seven more deaths, of which six were in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.

That brings China’s total to 81,554 confirmed cases and 3,312 deaths, the NHC said.

Starting Wednesday, the NHC will report data on asymptomatic cases under medical observation. There were 130 new asymptomatic cases as of March 31, with a total of 1,367 under this observation, according to the NHC.