China produces eight vaccines against COVID-19

China has so far developed eight new-type coronavirus vaccines, some of which have already shown their effectiveness on animals, Qin Chuan, a researcher at the Institute for Laboratory Animal Research of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said during the briefing.

Tests were conducted on transgenic mice and macaques, she noted. Possible side effects of drugs and their safety are currently being assessed.

At the same briefing, Director of the Department of Science and Technology of the Chinese Ministry of Education Lei Chaochi noted that China might soon start clinical trials of vaccines developed by higher education institutions of the country.

"The development of new-type coronavirus vaccines in China's higher education institutions is progressing successfully. Clinical trials of some of these vaccines will start as soon as possible," he said.

At the same time, both speakers did not specify when clinical trials will start.