China 'not afraid of' economic downturn despite existing US pressure

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said after his recent trade talks with the United States that he was confident in the sustainable and healthy development of the Chinese economy, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Despite the existing pressure, I am confident that the Chinese economy will maintain sustainable and healthy development", Liu said.

Speaking about the impact of disagreements with the United States on the Chinese economy and about the possibility of its downturn due to heightening tensions, Liu said "China is not afraid".

"If we consider the state of China’s economy in the medium term, we can state that the Chinese economy faced a slight downturn last year. But now, a stage of growth has begun again. So, if we consider it in the long and mid-term, we are extremely optimistic", Liu pointed out.

The vice premier also praised China’s "gigantic internal market, huge consumer market and large investment market".