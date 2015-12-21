China landslide: rescuers search for 91 people still missing

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of rescue workers are looking for survivors after a landslide hit 33 buildings in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Report informs referring to the BBC, Xinhua writes.

Seven people were pulled from the rubble with minor injuries but 91 people are still missing, according to Shenzhen authorities.

About 900 people were evacuated from the industrial park as the landslide struck on Sunday.

The city is one of China's biggest and is a major industrial centre.

It is situated in the southern province of Guangdong, across the mainland border from Hong Kong.

The landslide has blanketed a vast area of 380,000 sq m (455,000 sq yards) covering it with up to 10m (32ft) of mud, Shenzhen's emergency management office said on its official microblog.

State news agency Xinhua said that the landslide caused an explosion at a natural gas pipeline. Workers have cleaned up about 400m of damaged pipeline and are now repairing it.