China landslide death toll rises to 25

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Four more bodies have been found after a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in eastern China's Zhejiang province, bringing the death toll to 25, with 12 others missing, Report informs referring to the Xinhua Agency.

The landslide, which happened late night on Friday at Lidong Village, Liandu District of Lishui City, Zhejiang Province buried 27 homes in mud and rocks.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by rain starting on Monday, which is expected to continue throughout the week. Meteorological experts have warned against further hazards for about 2,300 rescuers who are engaged in the search and rescue effort.

Fifty professional psychologists have been sent to provide medical help for family members of the victims.