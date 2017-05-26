 Top
    China executes state official convicted of murder and corruption

    291-million-dollar property of Zhao Liping confiscated by court decision

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The death sentence against Zhao Liping, former deputy head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was carried out today.

    Report informs referring to TASS.

    291-million-dollar property of Zhao Liping was also confiscated by court decision.

    According to report, death sentence was brought in February by the Shanxi provincial court in northern China. 

    Notably, he was accused of bribe-taking in amount of $ 3.4 million and intentionally committed murder.

