China executes state official convicted of murder and corruption

The death sentence against Zhao Liping, former deputy head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was carried out today.

291-million-dollar property of Zhao Liping was also confiscated by court decision.

According to report, death sentence was brought in February by the Shanxi provincial court in northern China.

Notably, he was accused of bribe-taking in amount of $ 3.4 million and intentionally committed murder.