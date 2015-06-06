China: death toll of ship crash victims reaches 396

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims of the crash of "Dunfanchzhisin" ("Star of the East") ship, which sank on the Yangtze River in Jianli County (central Chinese province of Hubei) on Monday evening, reached 396 people, while another 46 people are still lost.

Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, the representatives of the headquarters of the rescue operation said live on Chinese television.

During the rescue operation found 14 surviving passengers and crew members.