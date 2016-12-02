China court clears convicted young 21 years after his execution

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ 20-year old young, executed in Hebei Province, China 21 years ago was rehabilitated, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The report declares, the execution occurred in 1995.

Nie Shubin, born in 1974, was executed for murder and rape two days after the Appeal Court decision.

According to the information, Wang Shujin, confessed to the crime that Nie was executed for in 2005 - 10 years after Nie was executed. He was sentenced to death. The criminal case was reconsidered in 2014. On December 2, Supreme People's Court of China changed the original sentence and ruled Nie Shubin is innocent.