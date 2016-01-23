China and Iran oppose unjust sanctions against other countries

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ China and Iran said Saturday that they oppose all kinds of use of force or threatening with the use of force, imposing unjust sanctions against other countries, and terrorism in any form.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the two countries believe that controversial or acute international issues should be resolved through negotiations and political dialogue, according to a joint statement signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Iran.